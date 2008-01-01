Kanye West emerges in Japan with his new muse

Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper, 44, appeared in a new Instagram photo posted to the model's, 24, Stories on Wednesday night.

The two were featured in a snap from behind, with Chaney's head tenderly resting on the musician's shoulder, as they stood on a bridge and took in the view of the busy street below.

Ye sported a black and white plaid shirt for the outing, along with a GAP hat and a pair of dark shades.

Meanwhile Chaney was pictured in a black and white leather jacket, with her long raven tresses flowing down her shoulder.

The couple first got to Japan around April 22, as reported by TMZ.