Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade
5日に日英首脳会談 対ロシア制裁などで議論へ
The Prime Minister welcomed Fumio Kishida to Number 10 on the Japanese leader’s first visit to London since taking office. They agreed a reciprocal access agreement that will lead to close military cooperation including joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.
Mr Johnson said allies in Europe and east Asia had to be unified in the face of “autocratic, coercive powers”.
He was understood to be referring to Russia, China and North Korea.
Mr Johnson said the world has observed the “strong stance” the Japanese government has taken “against the Russian aggression in Ukraine”.
He added: “We in the UK recognise that our security in Europe is indivisible from the security, our collective security, in the Asia-Pacific, in the Indo-Pacific region.
Mr Kishida’s visit was marked with a guard of honour and an RAF flypast over Horse Guards Parade in central London.
Before holding talks in No 10 on Thursday, the two leaders stood on a dais as they witnessed a Voyager and two Typhoon fighter jets soar over St James’ Park and the parade ground.
Mr Kishida was then invited in Japanese by the captain of the Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards, to inspect the troops. ...continue reading
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
washingtontimes.com - May 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia Monday with an announcement of a new defense agreement with Thailand and plans to improve economic relations between the countries.
Kyodo - May 02
Half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Monday believe Japan needs to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, with the level of support almost unchanged from a year ago despite growing concerns over regional security.
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 25
The Ukrainian government has apologized over a video shared on Twitter that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in describing Nazism and fascism.