Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade

Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister welcomed Fumio Kishida to Number 10 on the Japanese leader’s first visit to London since taking office. They agreed a reciprocal access agreement that will lead to close military cooperation including joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Johnson said allies in Europe and east Asia had to be unified in the face of “autocratic, coercive powers”.

He was understood to be referring to Russia, China and North Korea.

Mr Johnson said the world has observed the “strong stance” the Japanese government has taken “against the Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

He added: “We in the UK recognise that our security in Europe is indivisible from the security, our collective security, in the Asia-Pacific, in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Kishida’s visit was marked with a guard of honour and an RAF flypast over Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Before holding talks in No 10 on Thursday, the two leaders stood on a dais as they witnessed a Voyager and two Typhoon fighter jets soar over St James’ Park and the parade ground.

Mr Kishida was then invited in Japanese by the captain of the Nijmegen Company, Grenadier Guards, to inspect the troops. ...continue reading