Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
The tally includes the nation’s first case reported April 25, as well as another two confirmed on April 28, and four more reported Friday. The patients are all 16 years old or younger and the ministry has withheld their exact age, location and sex for privacy reasons.
One patient has tested positive for the coronavirus, and one patient tested positive for adenovirus Type 1. The health ministry declined to disclose whether these are two separate people or one person who contracted both viruses. None of the seven has had a liver transplant, the ministry said.
The patients correspond to the World Health Organization’s working definition of a “probable case” of the acute, severe hepatitis. The probable cases are defined as hospitalized patients who have seen spikes in their liver enzyme levels, and for whom hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E have been ruled out as the cause.
According to the WHO, 169 cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, with one death, have been confirmed in 12 countries so far, with ages ranging from 1 month to 16 years old. Reported symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice and elevated liver enzyme levels.
Of the cases worldwide, adenovirus has been detected in 74 cases, but whether adenovirus, which has over 80 different types, is the cause of the disease is unknown. ...continue reading
Japan Times - May 07
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Factsopedia - May 05
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
Kyodo - Apr 19
A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry approved Monday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.