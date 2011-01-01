Nintendo Switch Sports debuts in Japan with nearly 200,000 copies sold, Switch outsells 3DS

The usual Japanese sales data that we typically see on Thursdays has been delayed due to holidays this week (Golden Week), but we do have a bit of news about how Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in Japan.

Early data has revealed that the game sold 190,000 copies. It goes without saying that it was the best-selling title in Japan last week.

Nintendo Switch Sports ended up selling less than Wii Sports Resort at launch, as the latter game moved 354,000 units in its first week. However, there is an important caveat. All sales for Wii Sports Resort were physical. Currently it’s unclear how Nintendo Switch Sports performed on the eShop. Considering digital sales, it’s likely that Nintendo Switch Sports sold over 300,000 copies in Japan at the very least.