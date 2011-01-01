Nintendo Switch Sports debuts in Japan with nearly 200,000 copies sold, Switch outsells 3DS
nintendoeverything.com -- May 06
The usual Japanese sales data that we typically see on Thursdays has been delayed due to holidays this week (Golden Week), but we do have a bit of news about how Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in Japan.
Early data has revealed that the game sold 190,000 copies. It goes without saying that it was the best-selling title in Japan last week.
Nintendo Switch Sports ended up selling less than Wii Sports Resort at launch, as the latter game moved 354,000 units in its first week. However, there is an important caveat. All sales for Wii Sports Resort were physical. Currently it’s unclear how Nintendo Switch Sports performed on the eShop. Considering digital sales, it’s likely that Nintendo Switch Sports sold over 300,000 copies in Japan at the very least.
Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
NHK - May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
Japan Times - May 07
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
straitstimes.com - May 06
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
JAL sees return to profit as Japan moves to reopen borders
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Global supplies shortage and dependence on West spell urgency, opportunity
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
Kanye West emerges in Japan with his new muse
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in seven years
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
Child victims of 2011 disaster remembered with carp streamers
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.
Autistic adults in Japan stay active in their communities, households
spectrumnews.org - May 05
Most autistic children in Japan grow up to live somewhat independently as adults, engage in community activities and form friendships, according to a new longitudinal study.
Climate and currents shaped Japan’s hunter-gatherer cultures
eos.org - May 05
The island prefecture of Hokkaidō, Japan’s second-largest island, has a rich cultural history of hunter-gatherers both on land and at sea.
The history and meaning of Children’s Day in Japan
theconversation.com - May 05
In Japan, Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi – is held on May 5 and marks the final national holiday of the period known as Golden Week.
M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
