Things Okay in Japan but Illegal Around the World

Shocking Laws okay in Japan, but illegal around the world.

So I’ve made videos before on things you can’t do in Japan because of laws or unknown laws that could get you arrested, but in this video I wanted to switch things up a little and share with you some things that are legal in Japan but may be illegal in other parts of the world. Many think that Japan is a very strict country, but when you hear some of these Japanese laws you may be scratching your head. And to be clear from the start, I don’t recommend doing any of these things. I’m not providing legal advice and this is for entertainment only.