Meat Ball with Black Vineger Sauce | Japanese food
Today, we made Kurozu Dango, fried meatball with vinegarsauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
N.Korea launches suspected ballistic missile
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile.
'Like family': Japan's virtual YouTubers make millions from fans
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
Japanese lawmakers tour Sado mine in push for UNESCO bid
A Japanese newspaper reported that the country's ruling party lawmakers visited the Sado mine located on the island of Sado in Niigata Prefecture where Koreans were subject to forced labor during the colonial period.
The Japanese City with the Most Hot Springs in the World | Beppu, Japan
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Miso Ramen Shop
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
Gov't confirms it will start accepting some foreign tourists in June
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Things Okay in Japan but Illegal Around the World
Shocking Laws okay in Japan, but illegal around the world.
Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
Nintendo Switch Sports debuts in Japan with nearly 200,000 copies sold, Switch outsells 3DS
The usual Japanese sales data that we typically see on Thursdays has been delayed due to holidays this week (Golden Week), but we do have a bit of news about how Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in Japan.
JAL sees return to profit as Japan moves to reopen borders
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Global supplies shortage and dependence on West spell urgency, opportunity
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
