Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end
The WHO has spoken but even its huge new report will not settle arguments about pandemic strategies
How did the UK fare compared with, say, Germany? Should both countries have been more like Sweden? However, when new data arrives, far from settling arguments over which pandemic mitigation strategies worked best, it tends to further inflame disagreements or harden pre-existing positions.
So it is with the much-anticipated report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Covid-associated deaths, released last week. The WHO estimates that around 15 million additional people died because of the pandemic in 2020-2021, about 2.7 times higher than officially recorded deaths.
While staggering, the estimated excess deaths didn’t really come as a surprise to those who have been closely following the situation. If anything, this estimate is lower than many may have anticipated. Indeed, two previous modelling efforts, by the Economist and the University of Washington, suggested around 18 million excess deaths.
That more people died in the pandemic than have been officially registered as Covid deaths should be largely uncontroversial. Many countries simply did not have the diagnostic infrastructure in place to identify every Covid death. The pandemic – and, to an extent, our response to it – has also been devastating to social and healthcare around the world.
Some countries became synonymous in the public imagination with particular pandemic mitigation strategies. Sweden has been criticised by some for the lack of stringency of its measures and hailed by others as a shining example of how to protect the rights of its citizens while navigating a health crisis.
A few countries kept excess deaths close to, or even below zero, including Australia, Iceland, Japan, Luxembourg, Mongolia and New Zealand. Being rich and geographically isolated helps.
The stringency of mitigation measures does not seem to be a particularly strong predictor of excess deaths. While countries that achieved low excess deaths tended to have fairly tight measures in place, the worst performer by some margin is Peru, despite enforcing the harshest, longest lockdown. This proved ineffective at reducing viral transmission and probably contributed negatively to the excess death toll. ...continue reading
theguardian.com - May 08
National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?
Life Where I'm From - May 07
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Japan Today - May 07
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
straitstimes.com - May 06
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
The Supreme - May 04
There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?
NHK - May 04
With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Solo Travel Japan - May 02
I took an overnight ferry from Kagoshima to one of the beautiful islands in Japan. On this route, two ferry companies alternately operate once a day. Today's ship is Queen Coral Cross, operated by Marix Line.
NHK - May 02
People in Japan are now enjoying their first spring holidays in three years with no coronavirus restrictions in place.
GPgu6jyl9tc - May 02
After two years struggling against the coronavirus, Japanese tour companies were hoping for the best in the ongoing Golden Week holiday. But their first big test of post-pandemic demand has been marred by a deadly tragedy at sea.
Japan by Food - May 02
Shizuka visits historic Nikko to try some of the oldest street food that has been popular in the area for more than 300 years.
Solo Solo Travel - May 02
Today we will be riding on Japan Railway's most luxurious private compartment on the Saphir Odoriko limited express.
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
Nikkei - Apr 30
No sooner had Okinawa crossed a tourism milestone than the coronavirus pandemic closed Japan's borders. Now, as the leading Japanese resort destination looks to make a comeback, it needs to find ways to bring in more cash and not just more visitors.
cbr.com - Apr 27
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.