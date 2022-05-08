Some 10% suffer COVID-19 aftereffects one year after discharge: survey
Japan Timesj -- May 08
Around 10% of people admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus symptoms continued to suffer from aftereffects a year after they were discharged, a recent survey compiled by a health ministry research group showed.
The most prevalent lingering symptom was reduced muscle strength at 7.4%, followed by difficulty in breathing at 4.4% and lethargy at 3.5%, according to the survey.
Individuals experiencing a lost or altered sense of smell accounted for 1.6%, while those with altered taste were recorded at 1.0%. Some people suffered from multiple symptoms.
The survey covered 693 people with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms who were admitted to hospitals between September 2020 and July 2021.
Individuals who continued to consult medical facilities about symptoms that appeared to be aftereffects one year after being discharged stood at 9.8%.
Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
Japan Times - May 07
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
20 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Factsopedia - May 05
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
Japan pets to get chip jabs
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan to limit scope of fourth jabs to older people and those at higher risk
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Robot ‘child’ in Japan helps train paediatric dentists
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
Japan's health ministry reports child has unidentified acute hepatitis
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
Rare 3-metre giant squid washes ashore in Japan
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway
Kyodok - Apr 21
Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures.
Japan weather officials: Higher-than-normal temperatures from May through July
NHK - Apr 21
Japanese weather officials say higher-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the country from May through July.
Automaker to release its MX-30 SUV equipped with the iconic motor later this year
Nikkei - Apr 20
Mazda Motor is planning to revive its iconic rotary engine in a plug-in hybrid car by the end of this year as it attempts to simultaneously please fans and cope with tougher environmental rules in its main markets, such as Europe.
