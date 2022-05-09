Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
The health crisis has highlighted the merits of the unmanned dispensers, leading to a flurry of new — and sometimes bizarre — products being offered by the electronic boxes
And the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the advantages of these unmanned vendors, leading to a flurry of new — and sometimes bizarre — products being offered inside the electronic boxes.
In early April, Yo-kai sent its ramen dispensers to Haneda Airport, Tokyo Station and a parking area in the capital’s central Minato Ward. Four types of steaming bowls of noodles are currently available, priced at ¥790 and served in 90 seconds. By the end of the year, the firm hopes to introduce 250 of them throughout the nation, with hundreds more envisioned in the years ahead.
“People have been trying to eliminate human contact, and that’s why more food and beverage operators are trying to use our system to replace on-site human labor,” Lin says. “I think it’s a good solution for everybody at this point.”
Vending haven
Vending machines are ubiquitous in Japan. They can be found on almost every urban street corner, as well as inside corporate offices, commercial buildings and train stations — not to mention highway rest stops and even along rural roads.
While their numbers have been steadily falling, there were still 4 million in the nation as of the end of December, according to the Japan Vending System Manufacturers Association — roughly 1 for every 31 people. These also include money changers, ticket machines and coin lockers, among other similar devices.
That figure is expected to inch down to 3.96 million this year, according to the Yano Research Institute, as those installed in unprofitable locations are being removed due to pressure on operators’ profits in an aging, shrinking nation.
And while more than half of all vending machines sell beverages, advances in technology and demand for contactless purchases have seen the devices accommodate an expanding range of products.
There are vending machines that sell crepes, gyōza dumplings, roasted sweet potatoes, pizza, curry and, for the curious foodie, edible insects. It’s not just meals. Some offer face masks, toys, SIM cards, dolls, clothes, drones and even engagement rings — you name it.
The dispensers are also good PR. In March, Tanaka Jitsugyo Co. began selling locally sourced frozen wagyu beef steaks and other meat products in a vending machine by a gasoline stand it operates in the city of Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture. Since then, it has been receiving a steady stream of media inquiries. ...continue reading
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
newsonjapan.com - May 07
TRON is a prominent cryptocurrency project in the current digital ecosystem.
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
Tokyo BTM - May 04
You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".
Japan Times - May 04
The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags.
Reuters - May 04
Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices.
Nikkei - May 03
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts.
NHKn - May 02
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.
straitstimes.com - May 02
Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest.
Business Insider - May 01
A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.
Nikkei - May 01
A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.