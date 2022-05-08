Panda in Japan gets Mother's Day gifts

A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The mother of 10 was busy raising her youngest cub, Fuhin, until April.

On Sunday, the staff at Adventure World in Shirahama Town arranged pieces of bamboo to create the message, "Thank you, always." They also prepared a bouquet of carnation-shaped carrots and bamboo shoots, Rauhin's favorite.

Panda keeper Shintani Kimiyo said they wanted to show their gratitude to Rauhin for raising her cubs and they were happy she liked the presents.