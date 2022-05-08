Panda in Japan gets Mother's Day gifts
母パンダ良浜にプレゼント 和歌山県のレジャー施設
NHK -- May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
The mother of 10 was busy raising her youngest cub, Fuhin, until April.
On Sunday, the staff at Adventure World in Shirahama Town arranged pieces of bamboo to create the message, "Thank you, always." They also prepared a bouquet of carnation-shaped carrots and bamboo shoots, Rauhin's favorite.
Panda keeper Shintani Kimiyo said they wanted to show their gratitude to Rauhin for raising her cubs and they were happy she liked the presents.
和歌山県白浜町のレジャー施設「アドベンチャーワールド」は母の日の8日、10頭の子を産んでいる母親パンダ「良浜」に日頃の感謝を込めて、カーネーションの花形に飾り切りしたニンジンなどの大好物が詰まったブーケを贈った。 - Kyodo
New York's top-shelf sushi surges past $1,000 a meal
'Like family': Japan's virtual YouTubers make millions from fans
Kanye West emerges in Japan with his new muse
Child victims of 2011 disaster remembered with carp streamers
The history and meaning of Children’s Day in Japan
The 5 Reason Why Foreigners Should Not Marry Japanese Men
Head of Hokkaido tour boat operator: Fatal accident could have been avoided
Police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl
Police officer driving patrol car arrested over fatal accident in Sapporo
Welcome to Japan’s zero-waste town
Vietnamese woman dies on street in Tokyo
Can Japanese subway system work as a bomb shelter in time of war?
Bone, shoes found near campsite where girl went missing
May Day rally in Tokyo calls for correcting pay gaps, long working hours
Tokyo rapper arrested for tagging Yamanote Line while drunk
