First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka
Solo Travel Japan -- May 09
The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.
Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end
theguardian.com - May 08
National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?
Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex
Kyodo - May 08
The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.
The Japanese City with the Most Hot Springs in the World | Beppu, Japan
Life Where I'm From - May 07
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Gov't confirms it will start accepting some foreign tourists in June
Japan Today - May 07
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
straitstimes.com - May 06
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
15 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
The Supreme - May 04
There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?
Free COVID-19 tests given at crowded Haneda Airport
NHK - May 04
With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Beautiful Trip by Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kagoshima to Yoron
Solo Travel Japan - May 02
I took an overnight ferry from Kagoshima to one of the beautiful islands in Japan. On this route, two ferry companies alternately operate once a day. Today's ship is Queen Coral Cross, operated by Marix Line.
Japan's tourist spots come back to life during spring holidays
NHK - May 02
People in Japan are now enjoying their first spring holidays in three years with no coronavirus restrictions in place.
Japan tour boat tragedy hangs over post-COVID travel restart
GPgu6jyl9tc - May 02
After two years struggling against the coronavirus, Japanese tour companies were hoping for the best in the ongoing Golden Week holiday. But their first big test of post-pandemic demand has been marred by a deadly tragedy at sea.
Nikko Food Tour: Six MUST EAT Foods in the City of Temples
Japan by Food - May 02
Shizuka visits historic Nikko to try some of the oldest street food that has been popular in the area for more than 300 years.
Riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Private Compartment | Saphir Odoriko
Solo Solo Travel - May 02
Today we will be riding on Japan Railway's most luxurious private compartment on the Saphir Odoriko limited express.
ANA to restart superjumbo 'sea turtle' flights to Hawaii in July
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is restoring the world's largest passenger planes for its connection to Hawaii starting in July, after the double-decker jets stopped regular flights more than two years ago.
Travelers crowd trains, airports as Golden Week holiday begins
Japan Today - Apr 30
Travelers wearing masks crowded train stations and airports across Japan as the Golden Week holiday began Friday without the issuance of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in three years.
