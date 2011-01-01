Musk tweet on Japan provokes anger
「日本はいずれ消滅」イーロン・マスク氏が衝撃投稿
Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, at the weekend tweeted, "At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world."
The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and in Japan, whose population peaked in 2008 and has declined since due to its low birth rate to about 125 million as of last year despite government warnings and sporadic attempts to grapple with the issue.
But Japan remains the world's third-largest economy, host to global heavyweights ranging from car manufacturers to games developers, and is a key link in global semiconductor supply chains.
"What is even the point of tweeting this?" wrote Tobias Harris, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.
"The anxieties surrounding Japan's demographic future is not that 'Japan will eventually cease to exist' but rather the profound social dislocations that are occurring as a result of the decline to a lower population level."
Others noted sluggish birthrates plague many nations besides Japan, including Germany - where Tesla has just opened a new factory - and that Japan was simply being hit first.
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
Japan Times - May 07
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.
theconversation.com - May 05
In Japan, Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi – is held on May 5 and marks the final national holiday of the period known as Golden Week.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
The Japanese marriage system is a total opposite to Disney. Instead of becoming a princess, you'll turn into a housemaid. Actually Japanese husbands are more like evil fairy godmothers.
NHK - May 04
The president of a tour boat operator in Hokkaido Prefecture, northern Japan, has stated in a document that a fatal accident last month could have been avoided if safety protocols were followed.
Japan Today - May 04
Police in Toyota City on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.
Japan Today - May 03
Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old assistant police inspector on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the patrol car he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.
plainsmenpost.com - May 03
Tucked away in the mountains of Japan’s Shikoku island, a town of about 1,500 residents is on an ambitious path toward a zero-waste life.
NHK - May 02
Japanese police say a young woman has died after being found on a street in Tokyo. Investigation sources say she is believed to be a Vietnamese national.
Nikkei - May 01
Subways in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv stopped operations following the launch of attacks by Russian troops. Stations, as deep as 105 meters underground, became temporary bomb shelters as citizens brought in blankets and tents to protect themselves from Russia's threat of nuclear attack.
NHK - May 01
Part of a human skull and a child's sneakers have been found in a mountain forest in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where an elementary school girl went missing from a nearby campsite three years ago.
NHK - May 01
A Japanese trade union organization has staged a May Day rally in Tokyo, demanding corrections to pay gaps and long working hours.