Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?
Japanese FM expected to bring his prime minister’s personal letter to Yoon
According to Yoon’s office, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is traveling to Seoul for two days from Monday, and will attend the inauguration ceremony on behalf of the Japanese government on Tuesday.
On Monday, Hayashi was to meet with the South Korean Foreign Minister nominee Rep. Park Jin for dinner and discuss pending issues between the two countries.
Four-term lawmaker Park has been tapped as the foreign minister for the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration, and awaits confirmation from the National Assembly.
Citing local news reports in Japan, Yoon’s office said Hayashi is expected to deliver a personal letter from the Japanese prime minister to Yoon during the trip.
Yoon had also sent a delegation team to Japan and delivered a personal letter to Kishida last month. ...continue reading
koreaherald.com - May 09
