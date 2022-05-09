Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NYK Line said on Monday that its net profit surpassed one trillion yen for the first time ever in the year that ended in March. That is equal to about 7.7 billion dollars and a surge of 624 percent in yen terms from the previous year.
Profit at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was around 5.4 billion dollars, up 687 percent. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha reported 4.9 billion dollars, a jump of 491 percent.
The three companies said freight charges have risen globally due to disruptions in logistics amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also said the weak yen helped push up profits.
An executive at NYK Line said the outlook for freight charges is uncertain due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But he said he expects they will remain high for the first half of the current business year.
NHK - May 09
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
newsonjapan.com - May 07
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
Tokyo BTM - May 04
You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".
Japan Times - May 04
The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags.
Reuters - May 04
Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices.
Nikkei - May 03
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts.
NHKn - May 02
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.
straitstimes.com - May 02
Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest.
Business Insider - May 01
A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.