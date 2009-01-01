The Secrets of Kabuki | The Japan Report
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- May 10
Kabuki is a famous traditional Japanese performing art which has more than 400 years of history.
In 2009 it was designated by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. Nowadays kabuki is well known not only in Japan but also all over the world. But actually kabuki's origins were very different.
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
The end of 100-yen sushi
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
The Secrets of Kabuki | The Japan Report
Kabuki is a famous traditional Japanese performing art which has more than 400 years of history.
Experts call for measures to address teacher shortages across Japan
NHK - May 09
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?
koreaherald.com - May 09
A Japanese foreign minister arrived in South Korea for the first time in four years on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony for Yoon Suk-yeol, raising hopes for possible improvements in relations with the incoming conservative administration.
In Japan, pressure builds on COVID-19 loan borrowers as repayments loom
Japan Times - May 09
A single mother in her 40s with two children has been walking a financial tightrope since she lost her job at a restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Musk tweet on Japan provokes anger
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
Fox Flames and Cherry Trees・Acting Traditions for the Role of Tadanobu
Kabuki In-Depth - May 09
We explore the acting traditions for the role of Tadanobu in the fourth act of Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees"), focusing on the two currently active approaches: the Kikugorō and Ennosuke kata.
This shop got original MICHELIN STAR of Japanese TV show | hamburger steaks
Japanese food craftsman - May 09
This long established restaurant was founded in 1949.
Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle,' prime minister says
Reuters - May 09
Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.
Panda in Japan gets Mother's Day gifts
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
New York's top-shelf sushi surges past $1,000 a meal
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Eating Shogun’s Favorite Foods! Food Tour around Kegon Falls
Japan by Food - May 09
In this video, Shizuka explores more of Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Despite visiting in the spring, the team was surprised by a sudden snowstorm!
First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - May 09
The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.
