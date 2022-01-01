Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
山梨・高校総体「競歩」 給水コップに“消毒液”・・・選手は嘔吐し棄権 危険ミスなぜ？
Competition organisers for a girls' 5,000-metre walking race held last weekend in central Japan's Yamanashi prefecture mistakenly poured the sanitiser into cups and placed them at a drinks station for athletes.
Yamanashi's high school sport federation said the sanitiser had been stored in an unlabelled plastic bottle alongside those containing drinking water in a cardboard box.
Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is commonly used to protect against Covid-19 and has become ubiquitous in Japan and other countries since the pandemic began.
One athlete collapsed, vomited and dropped out of the race after drinking the sanitiser, while two others spat it out and continued.
In all, three athletes were taken to hospital for treatment and were reported to be recovering.
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
Sumostew - May 04
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 18
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Japan Times - Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
cbssports.com - Apr 10
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
NHK - Apr 10
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
NHK - Apr 09
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
Nikkei - Apr 08
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.