Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years

On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.

As a result, the company's two quality management certifications – ISO9001 and IRIS certifications – have been suspended by international certification bodies. The transformer data fraud dates back to at least 1982 and spans 40 years. Nearly 3,400 of the transformers were sold to companies in and outside Japan, including rail companies and operating nuclear power plants. Mitsubishi Electric is currently taking corrective actions to reinstate the certifications.