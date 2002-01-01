Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
CGTN -- May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
As a result, the company's two quality management certifications – ISO9001 and IRIS certifications – have been suspended by international certification bodies. The transformer data fraud dates back to at least 1982 and spans 40 years. Nearly 3,400 of the transformers were sold to companies in and outside Japan, including rail companies and operating nuclear power plants. Mitsubishi Electric is currently taking corrective actions to reinstate the certifications.
Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
JAL sees return to profit as Japan moves to reopen borders
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Global supplies shortage and dependence on West spell urgency, opportunity
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in seven years
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
COVID-hit Japan travel agency looks for growth in agriculture
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
Will an ever feebler currency save or sink Japan’s economy?
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
Is Japan Good for LGBTQ+ Talent?
Tokyo BTM - May 04
You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".
Stores prepare for peak season of iconic backpack sales despite soaring prices
Japan Times - May 04
The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags.
War could drive up price of Japan’s low-cost soul food
Reuters - May 04
Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices.
Mystays Hotel Management prepares Nikko, other hot spots for tourists' return
Nikkei - May 03
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts.
All English procedures for foreign securities firms in Japan
NHKn - May 02
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.