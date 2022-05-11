Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000

Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said during a visit to Britain last week that his government will ease coronavirus restrictions so that entry into Japan will be as smooth as in other Group of Seven nations.

Government officials say quarantine measures for new arrivals are also under review.

Japan currently has a ban on the entry of foreign tourists, but the measure could be phased out from next month.

The government plans to make a final decision after determining how people's movements during the holiday week from late April through earlier May affected the infection situation in the country.