Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
入国者総数 2万人に緩和へ 水際対策 来月中にも
NHK -- May 11
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said during a visit to Britain last week that his government will ease coronavirus restrictions so that entry into Japan will be as smooth as in other Group of Seven nations.
Government officials say quarantine measures for new arrivals are also under review.
Japan currently has a ban on the entry of foreign tourists, but the measure could be phased out from next month.
The government plans to make a final decision after determining how people's movements during the holiday week from late April through earlier May affected the infection situation in the country.
新型コロナウイルスの水際対策について政府は、一日あたりの入国者の総数を2万人程度に引き上げる方向で検討していることが分かりました。 政府関係者によりますと、大型連休明けの感染状況などを見極めたうえで、来月中にも引き上げを行う検討をしているということです。 また、感染状況が落ち着いている国からの入国者については、出国前の陰性証明の提出を条件に、入国時の検査を免除する案も政府内で浮上しているということです。 政府は、先月10日から一日あたりの入国者の総数を1万人程度とし、ビジネス関係者や留学生らの入国を認めるなど、新型コロナの水際対策を段階的に緩和しています。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it
cnbc.com - May 11
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Riding on Japan’s Cheapest Overnight Train | Sunrise Express
Solo Solo Travel - May 10
Today, we are riding the extended Sunrise Seto Express from Tokyo to Kotohira.
Holiday destinations that will enrich your life
newsonjapan.com - May 10
When was the last time you had a life-changing experience? You've spent the last years of your life stuck at home, urging to get out and travel, but were unable to because of the pandemic.
First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - May 09
The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.
Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end
theguardian.com - May 08
National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?
Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex
Kyodo - May 08
The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.
The Japanese City with the Most Hot Springs in the World | Beppu, Japan
Life Where I'm From - May 07
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Gov't confirms it will start accepting some foreign tourists in June
Japan Today - May 07
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
straitstimes.com - May 06
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
15 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
The Supreme - May 04
There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?
Free COVID-19 tests given at crowded Haneda Airport
NHK - May 04
With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Beautiful Trip by Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kagoshima to Yoron
Solo Travel Japan - May 02
I took an overnight ferry from Kagoshima to one of the beautiful islands in Japan. On this route, two ferry companies alternately operate once a day. Today's ship is Queen Coral Cross, operated by Marix Line.
Japan's tourist spots come back to life during spring holidays
NHK - May 02
People in Japan are now enjoying their first spring holidays in three years with no coronavirus restrictions in place.
Japan tour boat tragedy hangs over post-COVID travel restart
GPgu6jyl9tc - May 02
After two years struggling against the coronavirus, Japanese tour companies were hoping for the best in the ongoing Golden Week holiday. But their first big test of post-pandemic demand has been marred by a deadly tragedy at sea.
