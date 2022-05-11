Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November
Japan is the only nation of the Group of Seven countries that does not recognise same-sex unions, and its constitution stipulates that "marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes".
But in recent years, local authorities across the country have made moves to recognise same-sex partnerships, although such recognition does not carry the same rights as marriage under the law.
The metropolitan government plans to ask legislators to approve revising a local ordinance next month, and will then begin accepting applications for the certificates in October and issuing them in November.
The city is considering offering various services currently only available to married couples to those with the partnership certificate, including applying for city-administered apartments, the spokesman said.
Tokyo's Shibuya district in 2015 became the first place in Japan to begin issuing symbolic "partnership" certificates to same-sex couples.
The Star - May 11
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
Japan Times - May 07
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.
theconversation.com - May 05
In Japan, Children’s Day – Kodomo no Hi – is held on May 5 and marks the final national holiday of the period known as Golden Week.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 04
The Japanese marriage system is a total opposite to Disney. Instead of becoming a princess, you'll turn into a housemaid. Actually Japanese husbands are more like evil fairy godmothers.
NHK - May 04
The president of a tour boat operator in Hokkaido Prefecture, northern Japan, has stated in a document that a fatal accident last month could have been avoided if safety protocols were followed.
Japan Today - May 04
Police in Toyota City on Monday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.
Japan Today - May 03
Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old assistant police inspector on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the patrol car he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.
plainsmenpost.com - May 03
Tucked away in the mountains of Japan’s Shikoku island, a town of about 1,500 residents is on an ambitious path toward a zero-waste life.
NHK - May 02
Japanese police say a young woman has died after being found on a street in Tokyo. Investigation sources say she is believed to be a Vietnamese national.
Nikkei - May 01
