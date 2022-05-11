New coronavirus cases continue to rise in Japan
NHK -- May 12
The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan continues to rise in some areas, after the country's spring holiday period came to an end.
Officials reported almost 46,000 new infection cases on Wednesday. That is up by over 19,000 from the same day last week. The southern prefectures of Okinawa and Miyazaki reported record high daily cases.
There were 4,700 new infections confirmed in Tokyo. The tally has risen week-on-week for five days in a row in the capital.
Japan's coronavirus advisory panel says the trend of new infections is now almost flat. Before the holiday period, it was trending down.
Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it
cnbc.com - May 11
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - May 11
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Tokyo's Yamanote Line to test automated trains with riders from Oct.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
Japanese government debt hits record Y1 quadrillion as leaders struggle to correct course on spending
yahoo.com - May 11
The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.
Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
arabnews.com - May 10
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.
Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits first career grand slam in two-homer game vs. Rays
cbssports.com - May 10
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
The end of 100-yen sushi
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
The Secrets of Kabuki | The Japan Report
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 10
Kabuki is a famous traditional Japanese performing art which has more than 400 years of history.
Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
Experts call for measures to address teacher shortages across Japan
NHK - May 09
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
