Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan
The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy, filled with graffiti or associated with crime.
Wenders, the Oscar-winning director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said when he saw the Shibuya bathrooms, he was moved.
“This is a truly precious place,” Wenders said.
And so his film’s hero will be a sanitation worker who cleans the toilets, seeing his job as a craft and a service for the people. Details of the script are still being worked out.
Koji Yakusho, known for playing the Japanese everyman in works like “Shall We Dance” and “Babel,” said he accepted the role as soon as it was offered because he wanted to work with Wenders.
The public restroom designed by Ando is round with frames for the exterior walls, to allow air to circulate. In real life it gets cleaned without water to avoid mold or decay by men in blue jumpsuits by Japanese fashion designer Nigo.
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
Nikkei - May 12
The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
nagariknetwork.com - May 12
NHK - May 12
The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan continues to rise in some areas, after the country's spring holiday period came to an end.
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
cnbc.com - May 11
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
NHK - May 11
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
yahoo.com - May 11
The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.
arabnews.com - May 10
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.