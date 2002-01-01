Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing

Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.

The technology, according to a press release, will optimize payment data and the checkout experience for Amazon Japan customers

"Japan's digital sector has seen accelerated growth in the past two years. Tapping into Adyen's platform allows Amazon Japan to offer richer customer experiences with our payment optimization tools and data insights," Jonathan Epstein, country manager, Japan, Adyen, said in the release.