Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing
retailcustomerexperience.com -- May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
The technology, according to a press release, will optimize payment data and the checkout experience for Amazon Japan customers
"Japan's digital sector has seen accelerated growth in the past two years. Tapping into Adyen's platform allows Amazon Japan to offer richer customer experiences with our payment optimization tools and data insights," Jonathan Epstein, country manager, Japan, Adyen, said in the release.
Why Japanese workers remain dissatisfied with their jobs
Nikkei - May 12
Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
The end of 100-yen sushi
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
JAL sees return to profit as Japan moves to reopen borders
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
Global supplies shortage and dependence on West spell urgency, opportunity
Nikkei - May 06
Japanese pharmaceutical and medical material makers are expanding domestic output of ingredients and production materials for vaccines in response to a creeping shortage of supplies globally.
Tokyo consumer prices rise at fastest pace in seven years
Nikkei - May 06
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of Japanese price trends, rose 1.9% in April from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in seven years, government data showed on Friday.
COVID-hit Japan travel agency looks for growth in agriculture
Japan Today - May 05
Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co has decided to move into agriculture to diversify its revenue sources after a tough period in which the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism sector.
Will an ever feebler currency save or sink Japan’s economy?
The Economist - May 04
The last time the Japanese yen dipped below 130 to the American dollar, in 2002, China’s economy was smaller than France’s, Vladimir Putin was meeting Western officials with a smile, and the rapper Eminem was atop the pop-music charts.
Is Japan Good for LGBTQ+ Talent?
Tokyo BTM - May 04
You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".
