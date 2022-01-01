Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers

The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.

The plans under consideration include exempting those who have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine or tested negative in pre-departure testing. The infection rate in the country of origin will also be taken into account. Currently, all travelers arriving in Japan must undergo COVID-19 tests.

"As for measures at borders from June, we're reassessing our testing rules and quarantine requests," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Wednesday. "We'll make appropriate decisions based on the situation at home and abroad and control measures taken by other countries," he said.

The government will make a final decision based on Japan's infection trends following the Golden Week holiday, which ended Sunday.