Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge

Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.

Police said Harumi Miyauchi, a company executive from Nerima Ward, allegedly hid the drugs inside children’s books, NHK reported. She was arrested after the cocaine was discovered during a baggage inspection on April 15.

According to customs officers and police reports, Miyauchi landed at Narita Airport after departing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Ethiopia. During a baggage inspection, customs officers found two children’s books with their back and front covers bulging one centimeter thick. That’s when they discovered the cocaine hidden inside.