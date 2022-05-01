Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling

The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.

The advisory came after the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo tweeted on Dec. 6 that it had received reports of "suspected racial profiling incidents" with several foreigners "detained, questioned and searched" by police.

Racial profiling refers to law enforcement officers deciding based on ethnicity that a person is likely to be involved in criminal activity.

The written advisory read that when choosing who to stop and question, police officers "should not base their decisions solely on how they look, such as appearance and clothing."

When asked at a press conference about the U.S. Embassy's tweet on the day it was posted, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said police questioning is not carried out based on race or nationality, and officers approach suspicious people in accordance with the law.

Conversely, the preliminary results of a Tokyo Bar Association survey of police treatment of people with foreign roots, released earlier this year, showed that 62.9 percent of the 2,094 respondents reported being questioned by police in the preceding five years.