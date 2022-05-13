Astronomers release 1st image of black hole at center of Milky Way

天の川銀河「巨大ブラックホール」の撮影に初成功　国立天文台など国際チーム

NHK -- May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

The group, called the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, made the announcement on Thursday. The researchers say the image is an average composition of observations from a network of radio telescopes located at six observatories around the world.

Observing black holes is difficult as gravity prevents light from escaping them.

The group says the black hole in the Milky Way is about 27,000 light years from Earth in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation. A light year is the distance that light travels in one year.

The image released by the group shows a dark central region encircled by a bright ring-like structure of gas superheated by the pull of gravity.

The group says its observational data of the black hole matches conventional predictions -- it has a gravitational mass roughly 4 million times larger than that of the Sun and measures some 60 million kilometers in diameter.

In 2019, the group made public what it called the first image of a black hole at the center of a more distant galaxy.

The group says the latest image will offer important clues to help unravel how the Milky Way galaxy formed and evolved.

地球がある天の川銀河の中心にある巨大ブラックホールの撮影に初めて成功したと国立天文台などが参加する国際チームが発表しました。 　明るいリングの内側の暗く黒い部分が巨大ブラックホールの輪郭です。 　12日、日本の国立天文台なども参加する国際研究チームは、太陽系がある天の川銀河の中心にある「いて座Aスター」と呼ばれる巨大ブラックホールの撮影に初めて成功したと発表しました。 　ブラックホールの強い重力に引き寄せられた物質が周囲を高温・高速で回転し、明るい輪のように見え、中心にある本来撮影できないはずのブラックホールの輪郭が浮かび上がっているということです。 　ブラックホールの輪郭の直径は6000万キロメートルで、ブラックホールの本体はさらに内側にあり直径は2400万キロメートルです。 　地球からの距離はおよそ2万7000光年、質量は太陽の400万倍ほどだということです。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan's Space Tourism Single Stage to Orbit(SSTO) Reusable Rocket. The Kankoh-maru (観光丸, Kankōmaru)
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Tokyo's Yamanote Line to test automated trains with riders from Oct.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
Some 10% suffer COVID-19 aftereffects one year after discharge: survey
Japan Timesj - May 08
Around 10% of people admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus symptoms continued to suffer from aftereffects a year after they were discharged, a recent survey compiled by a health ministry research group showed.
Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
Japan Times - May 07
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
20 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Factsopedia - May 05
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
Japan pets to get chip jabs
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
No safety flaws found so far in Fukushima water discharge plan, IAEA says
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
Two more children in Japan are hospitalized with unidentified acute hepatitis
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan to limit scope of fourth jabs to older people and those at higher risk
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
Robot ‘child’ in Japan helps train paediatric dentists
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
Japan's health ministry reports child has unidentified acute hepatitis
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
Rare 3-metre giant squid washes ashore in Japan
South China Morning Post - Apr 24
A giant squid more than 3 metres (10 feet) long has been found alive.
Ceremony marks completion of frame for Japan's tallest building
NHK - Apr 22
Real-estate developers have held a ceremony to mark the completion of the frame for a Tokyo skyscraper that is to be Japan's tallest at 330 meters.
        