Body possibly of woman from sunken tour boat found on disputed isle
国後島で女性遺体発見 ロシアから連絡 沈没事故との関係調べる 1管本部
Japan Today -- May 13
The body of a woman who may be one of the missing people from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido has been found washed ashore on Kunashiri Island, one of four Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed islands, the Japan Coast Guard said Friday.
The body was found May 6, according to the information provided Tuesday by Russian authorities, the coast guard said. Twelve passengers remain unaccounted for, with none found since April 28, five days after the boat went missing. Fourteen people have been confirmed dead.
The body, which had no personal belongings that could lead to identification, was taken to a hospital on the island, according to the coast guard.
The 19-ton Kazu I was carrying 24 passengers and two crew members when it went missing on April 23 after leaving port in Shari, Hokkaido, for a cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula, despite a bad-weather warning. The vessel was found on the seabed off Hokkaido on April 29.
北方領土の国後島で女性の遺体が今月6日に見つかっていたことが分かりました。第一管区海上保安本部は知床半島沖の観光船沈没事故の行方不明者との関連を調べています。 一管本部によりますと、今月6日に北方領土の国後島の西岸で女性の遺体が見つかったとロシア側から10日に連絡がありました。 遺体は古釜布の病院に移送されていて、国籍は分かっておらず、また身元につながる所持品もないということです。 一管本部は知床半島沖の観光船沈没事故の行方不明者との関連を調べています。 - ANNnewsCH
Astronomers release 1st image of black hole at center of Milky Way
NHK - May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Japan's Space Tourism Single Stage to Orbit(SSTO) Reusable Rocket. The Kankoh-maru (観光丸, Kankōmaru)
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Fears Japan's Okinawa will become a front line again
Reuters - May 13
Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again.
Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ
NHK - May 13
Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.
Nintendo heirs eye Kyoto revitalization project around HQ-turned-hotel
Nikkei - May 13
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Police: Bone's mitochondrial DNA type matches that of missing girl's mother
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Why Japanese workers remain dissatisfied with their jobs
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers
Nikkei - May 12
The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.
Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan
nagariknetwork.com - May 12
Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public toilets in Japan that will have what the renowned German director calls “social meaning” about people in modern cities.
New coronavirus cases continue to rise in Japan
NHK - May 12
The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan continues to rise in some areas, after the country's spring holiday period came to an end.
Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
