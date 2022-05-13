Japan granted refugee status to 74 people last year, highest on record
NHK -- May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
The Immigration Services Agency says 2,413 foreigners applied for refugee status in the country in 2021. The number is down 1,523 from the previous year and marked a decline for the fourth straight year.
The number of people granted refugee status was 74, up 27 from the previous year.
They included 32 people from Myanmar, where a military coup occurred in February last year, followed by 18 from China and nine from Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Japan allowed 580 people to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds even though it did not give them refugee status. The figure was a record high and an increase of 536 from the previous year.
Of these people, 498 people were from Myanmar and six were from Syria.
Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
All Romantic Expressions You Need in Japanese!
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Government eyes expanding education subsidies to Japan’s middle class
Japan will make higher education more accessible to middle-class science and technology students by expanding government subsidies for low-income students, a government panel proposed on Tuesday.
Experts call for measures to address teacher shortages across Japan
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
In Japan, pressure builds on COVID-19 loan borrowers as repayments loom
A single mother in her 40s with two children has been walking a financial tightrope since she lost her job at a restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cursed Japanese / 気持ちい悪い日本語
Cursed Japanese / 気持ちい悪い日本語
Why does Japan have so few children?
Japan's number of children has been reported to be at its lowest since 1950.
Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Miso Ramen Shop
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
Autistic adults in Japan stay active in their communities, households
Most autistic children in Japan grow up to live somewhat independently as adults, engage in community activities and form friendships, according to a new longitudinal study.
Climate and currents shaped Japan’s hunter-gatherer cultures
The island prefecture of Hokkaidō, Japan’s second-largest island, has a rich cultural history of hunter-gatherers both on land and at sea.
Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
Decreased frequency of small talk due to the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated mental health
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
Japanese Supreme Court chief justice vows to promote digital reform
Japan will promote digital reform of civil judicial procedures in a way that will broadly benefit the population, including those not used to information technology devices, Supreme Court Chief Justice Naoto Otani has said.
Almost Anyone Can Teach English in Japan
People who speak English as a second language are employed as English teachers in Japan. It's really common.
51% of children in Japan get 1st smartphone at elementary school age: poll
Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey.
