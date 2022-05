Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.

The outline includes a transitional measure to allow porn actors to annul contracts freely for two years after the release of videos in which they appear. ...continue reading 4月からの成人年齢の引き下げに伴うアダルトビデオへの出演強要問題について、超党派のプロジェクトチームが被害防止に関する法案を取りまとめました。 成人年齢が引き下げられたことで18歳、19歳は後から契約が取り消せる「未成年取消権」の対象外となり、アダルトビデオへの出演を強要される被害が増えるのではないかと指摘されています。 今月13日、超党派でまとめた法案では、出演者の年齢を問わず無条件に契約を取り消しできる期間について作品の公表後から1年間と定めています。 - ANNnewsCH

Peace march held ahead of 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan rule

NHK - May 14

People have taken part in a peace march in Okinawa and called for a reduction of US military facilities in the southern prefecture, ahead of the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule. People have taken part in a peace march in Okinawa and called for a reduction of US military facilities in the southern prefecture, ahead of the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule.

Japan parties OK outline of porn victim protection bill

Jiji - May 14

Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will. Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.

Fears Japan's Okinawa will become a front line again

Reuters - May 13

Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again. Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again.

Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ

NHK - May 13

Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening. Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.

Japanese government debt hits record Y1 quadrillion as leaders struggle to correct course on spending

yahoo.com - May 11

The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever. The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

arabnews.com - May 10

The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people. The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.

Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?

koreaherald.com - May 09

A Japanese foreign minister arrived in South Korea for the first time in four years on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony for Yoon Suk-yeol, raising hopes for possible improvements in relations with the incoming conservative administration. A Japanese foreign minister arrived in South Korea for the first time in four years on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony for Yoon Suk-yeol, raising hopes for possible improvements in relations with the incoming conservative administration.

Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle,' prime minister says

Reuters - May 09

Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday. Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.

N.Korea launches suspected ballistic missile

NHK - May 07

Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile. Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile.

Japanese lawmakers tour Sado mine in push for UNESCO bid

KBS - May 07

A Japanese newspaper reported that the country's ruling party lawmakers visited the Sado mine located on the island of Sado in Niigata Prefecture where Koreans were subject to forced labor during the colonial period. A Japanese newspaper reported that the country's ruling party lawmakers visited the Sado mine located on the island of Sado in Niigata Prefecture where Koreans were subject to forced labor during the colonial period.

Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan

NHK - May 07

Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan. Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.

Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade

express.co.uk - May 06

Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street. Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.

Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia

NHK - May 06

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.

South Korea, Japan condemn Pyongyang for firing ballistic missile

CNA - May 05

South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile. South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.

Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely

Nikkei - May 05

Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine. Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.