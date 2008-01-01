See Why Japan Volleyball Team Has the Best Defense in the World !!!
Japan won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games, followed by silver at Mexico 1968 and a gold at Munich 1972. The years after this have been less successful. Japan missed three successive Olympic Games before returning at Beijing 2008, where they failed to win a match. Japan then failed to qualify for the London 2012 Olympic Games and also missed Rio 2016 after finishing seventh at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Tokyo.
They also failed to qualify for the 2014 FIVB World Championship the first edition they had missed in 54 years. They had previously won FIVB World Championship bronze medals in 1970 and 1974. Japan silver medalists at the 1969 and 1977 World Cup. Japan has been less successful in the World League era. The team has won the Asian Championships nine times and the Asian Games eight times.
On August 2021, at 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan team advanced to the Quarterfinals round and eventually finished at 7th place, the highest rank since 29 years.
The Japan men's national volleyball team represents Japan in international volleyball competitions and friendly matches. Their nickname is "RYUJIN NIPPON (龍神 NIPPON) ", meaning "Japanese Dragon God" or "Dragon God of Japan" in Japanese.
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
Japanese baseball superstar Ohtani Shohei has kicked off his fifth season in the United States. It was the first time in Major League history that a starting pitcher also led off an opening game at the plate.