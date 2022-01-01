Japan's Endo lifts Stuttgart in dramatic Bundesliga finale
Fans storm field in jubilation after 92nd-minute winner
Nikkei -- May 15
Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
Endo's 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field.
Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Youssoufa Moukoko's late winner for Dortmund sent Hertha into the dreaded relegation playoff against the second division's third-place finisher to see which will play in the Bundesliga next season.
Japan's Endo lifts Stuttgart in dramatic Bundesliga finale
Nikkei - May 15
Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
Nikkei - May 15
Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
See Why Japan Volleyball Team Has the Best Defense in the World !!!
Power Volleyball - May 14
The Japan men's national volleyball team represents Japan in international volleyball competitions and friendly matches. Their nickname is "RYUJIN NIPPON (龍神 NIPPON) ", meaning "Japanese Dragon God" or "Dragon God of Japan" in Japanese.
Power Volleyball - May 14
The Japan men's national volleyball team represents Japan in international volleyball competitions and friendly matches. Their nickname is "RYUJIN NIPPON (龍神 NIPPON) ", meaning "Japanese Dragon God" or "Dragon God of Japan" in Japanese.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits first career grand slam in two-homer game vs. Rays
cbssports.com - May 10
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
cbssports.com - May 10
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Baseball’s biggest fans return to the stands in South Korea and Japan
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
Life after the spotlight: Japan’s sumo wrestlers struggle to find work outside the sport
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.
The Cost of Injury in Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 04
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.
Sumostew - May 04
A look into how injuries are treated in the world of Grand Sumo Wrestling, the national sport of Japan.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani hits 4th homer of season as Angels win 6th straight
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
Kyodo - Apr 30
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his fourth home run of the season Friday while batting cleanup for the first time since September 2020 as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 for their sixth straight win.
Sumo: Wakatakakage, Mitakeumi renew their battle on the east
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Coming off his first top-division championship in March, sekiwake Wakatakakage remains on the more prestigious east side of the latest rankings released Monday by the Japan Sumo Association ahead of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Asia's aging sports stars never say 'retire'
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
Nikkei - Apr 20
Elderly Western visitors to East Asia often say they enjoy their trips partly because of the respect accorded to older people. But these cultural habits can hold back countries such as Japan and South Korea when it comes to sport.
FIFA 2022 World Cup - Which Teams Have Already Qualified?
newsonjapan.com - Apr 18
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 18
We’re less than eight months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Usually, the biggest sports event on the globe kicks off in spring/early summer. This year, it starts in November due to logistical and weather concerns.
University of Tokyo student Hotaka Suyama passes sumo entrance exam
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
Japan Times - Apr 16
Hotaka Suyama made a little history on Friday when the student of philosophy passed the first part of his entrance test to enter professional sumo as its first apprentice wrestler from the University of Tokyo, a bastion of elite academia.
A Case Study of Raiden - The Legendary Sumo Wrestler of Ancient Japan
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Sumostew - Apr 14
Raiden Tameemon is one of the most famous sumo wrestlers in Japan. He has been referenced in pop culture like in manga (Japanese comics), video games, and even in a Pokemon episode! Who is Raiden?
Prestigious University of Tokyo may claim its first sumo wrestler
Japan Times - Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
20-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki throws perfect game with 19 strikeouts in Japan's NPB
cbssports.com - Apr 10
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
cbssports.com - Apr 10
Roki Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-handed starter for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, may have authored the pitching performance of the year on Sunday by delivering a 19-strikeout perfect game.
Japanese boxing champion Murata loses to Golovkin
NHK - Apr 10
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.
NHK - Apr 10
Japanese boxing star and WBA middleweight super champion Murata Ryota has lost to Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a middleweight title unification match.