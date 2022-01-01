Japan's Endo lifts Stuttgart in dramatic Bundesliga finale

Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.

Endo's 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field.

Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Youssoufa Moukoko's late winner for Dortmund sent Hertha into the dreaded relegation playoff against the second division's third-place finisher to see which will play in the Bundesliga next season.