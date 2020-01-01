Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin -- May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Listening in Japanese/ Learn Kanji while walking around Kyoto
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Fried Shrimp with Spicy Sauce | EBI chilli | Japanese food recipe
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
In Japan, school ‘intruder’ drills are full-contact and unpredictable
atlasobscura.com - May 14
“A MAN WITH A KNIFE will come to the school today.” It’s not exactly the greeting one expects upon showing up to work. But this is what the vice-principal said on my arrival at the junior high school where I taught in rural Gunma Prefecture, Japan.
Japan granted refugee status to 74 people last year, highest on record
NHK - May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
All Romantic Expressions You Need in Japanese!
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - May 11
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Government eyes expanding education subsidies to Japan’s middle class
Japan Times - May 11
Japan will make higher education more accessible to middle-class science and technology students by expanding government subsidies for low-income students, a government panel proposed on Tuesday.
Experts call for measures to address teacher shortages across Japan
NHK - May 09
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
In Japan, pressure builds on COVID-19 loan borrowers as repayments loom
Japan Times - May 09
A single mother in her 40s with two children has been walking a financial tightrope since she lost her job at a restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cursed Japanese / 気持ちい悪い日本語
Dogen - May 09
Ċ????ɌₛⒺ???? Japanese / キモい日本語 / ぞっとする日本語 / Scary Japanese
Why does Japan have so few children?
BBC News - May 08
Japan's number of children has been reported to be at its lowest since 1950.
Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Miso Ramen Shop
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 07
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
Autistic adults in Japan stay active in their communities, households
spectrumnews.org - May 05
Most autistic children in Japan grow up to live somewhat independently as adults, engage in community activities and form friendships, according to a new longitudinal study.
Climate and currents shaped Japan’s hunter-gatherer cultures
eos.org - May 05
The island prefecture of Hokkaidō, Japan’s second-largest island, has a rich cultural history of hunter-gatherers both on land and at sea.
Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
theguardian.com - May 05
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
