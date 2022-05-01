Japan signs 13 bilion yen loan deal to rescue Ukraine economy

Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.

The aid will be co-financed with the World Bank and incorporated into the Ukrainian government's budget, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said. Ukraine will not use the funds for military purposes.

The loan is aimed at "fostering de-monopolization and anti-corruption institutions, strengthening land and credit markets, and bolstering the social safety net," JICA said.

The agreement came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in April that Japan would increase its total yen loans to Ukraine to $300 million. ...continue reading