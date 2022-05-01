Japan signs 13 bilion yen loan deal to rescue Ukraine economy
Kyodok -- May 17
Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
The aid will be co-financed with the World Bank and incorporated into the Ukrainian government's budget, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said. Ukraine will not use the funds for military purposes.
The loan is aimed at "fostering de-monopolization and anti-corruption institutions, strengthening land and credit markets, and bolstering the social safety net," JICA said.
The agreement came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in April that Japan would increase its total yen loans to Ukraine to $300 million. ...continue reading
Yoon rushes to improve ties with Tokyo
asiasentinel.com - May 16
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is rushing to mend years of troubled relations with the country’s key neighbor Japan, but the road ahead to reconciliation is littered with detritus of history that won’t be easy to negotiate.
Okinawa marks 50th anniversary of its return to Japan
NHK - May 15
Okinawa marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule on Sunday.
Peace march held ahead of 50th anniversary of Okinawa's return to Japan rule
NHK - May 14
People have taken part in a peace march in Okinawa and called for a reduction of US military facilities in the southern prefecture, ahead of the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule.
Japan parties OK outline of porn victim protection bill
Jiji - May 14
Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.
Fears Japan's Okinawa will become a front line again
Reuters - May 13
Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again.
Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ
NHK - May 13
Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.
Japanese government debt hits record Y1 quadrillion as leaders struggle to correct course on spending
yahoo.com - May 11
The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.
Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
arabnews.com - May 10
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.
Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?
koreaherald.com - May 09
A Japanese foreign minister arrived in South Korea for the first time in four years on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony for Yoon Suk-yeol, raising hopes for possible improvements in relations with the incoming conservative administration.
Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle,' prime minister says
Reuters - May 09
Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.
N.Korea launches suspected ballistic missile
NHK - May 07
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile.
Japanese lawmakers tour Sado mine in push for UNESCO bid
KBS - May 07
A Japanese newspaper reported that the country's ruling party lawmakers visited the Sado mine located on the island of Sado in Niigata Prefecture where Koreans were subject to forced labor during the colonial period.
Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
NHK - May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
