What is the best anime ever made?
The Anime Man -- May 17
I asked 100 YouTubers what the best anime ever made is...
No chicken, no salami: Japanese eatery pulls items on shortages
Nikkei - May 17
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
What is the best anime ever made?
Tokyo court rules COVID-19 business order illegal
NHK - May 17
A Japanese court has ruled a local government broke the law by ordering a restaurant chain to shorten its business hours to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan signs 13 bilion yen loan deal to rescue Ukraine economy
Kyodok - May 17
Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
How 'transitory' is Japanese inflation?
Nikkei - May 16
For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.
Yoon rushes to improve ties with Tokyo
asiasentinel.com - May 16
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is rushing to mend years of troubled relations with the country’s key neighbor Japan, but the road ahead to reconciliation is littered with detritus of history that won’t be easy to negotiate.
Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar
Business Times - May 16
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.
Inside Tokyo's Insane $36,000 Private Hotel Room
Abroad in Japan - May 16
Tokyo's luxurious accommodation knows no limits. This time we go inside a private members club with a $39,000 fee, where members are rewarded with the ultimate luxury escape.
New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
US set to remove Aum Shinrikyo from foreign terrorism blacklist
13newsnow.com - May 16
The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
The history of Zen, from its roots in Buddhism to how the ancient religion became a capitalist darling
South China Morning Post - May 15
The term “Zen” has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from “zen grey” paint to beauty products.
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Japan Parade in New York
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
