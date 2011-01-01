Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild
「私の武器は言葉と音楽」ウクライナ国民的歌手が来日 世界に支援訴え
dailypioneer.com -- May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
“My weapon is language and music,” Karol said in Tokyo as she concluded a weeklong visit to rally support for Ukraine. “My words are strong and my music moves emotions.”
“The biggest tragedy today is the deaths of children. The children had to close their short lives ... For those children, a lullaby is not going to be sung,” she said and sang a passage of a Ukrainian song during the news conference.
Karol came to Japan at the invitation of Rakuten Group founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, who first met her during his 2019 business trip to Ukraine.
ロシアによる軍事侵攻が続くウクライナから、人道危機を訴えるため来日した国民的歌手、チーナ・カーロリさんが会見し、音楽を通して世界にウクライナ支援を訴えていくと語りました。 ウクライナの歌手、チーナ・カーロリさん：「全世界にウクライナのことを忘れずに支援して頂きたいと訴えます。私の武器は言葉と音楽です」 ウクライナの歌手・カーロリさんは16日、会見を開き、「戦争の前線は一つではなく、文化的な前線で戦っている人もいる」と、音楽を通してウクライナの文化を発信することにより、自身も前線で戦っているとして歌を披露しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan Parade in New York
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Police: Bone's mitochondrial DNA type matches that of missing girl's mother
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Musk tweet on Japan provokes anger
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
Panda in Japan gets Mother's Day gifts
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
NHK - May 09
A giant panda has received Mother's Day gifts at a theme park in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
New York's top-shelf sushi surges past $1,000 a meal
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
Nikkein - May 09
Eating at a high-end sushi restaurant in New York City can set you back by four figures these days, with the bill pushed up by costs for shipping, ingredients and labor.
'Like family': Japan's virtual YouTubers make millions from fans
Japan Times - May 07
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
Japan Times - May 07
Mayu Iizuka sheds her soft-spoken personality and starts cackling, screaming and waving wildly in a makeshift studio in Tokyo as her avatar appears on a livestream before hundreds of fans.
Kanye West emerges in Japan with his new muse
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
msn.com - May 06
Kanye West was spotted in Japan alongside his new muse Chaney Jones, after laying low for a while following his public bitter divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Child victims of 2011 disaster remembered with carp streamers
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.
NHK - May 06
Child victims of the major earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in 2011 have been remembered with hundreds of streamers painted with a blue carp pattern fluttering in a clear sky.