No chicken, no salami: Japanese eatery pulls items on shortages
サイゼリヤ 一部肉類のメニューを販売終了 材料が手に入らず
Nikkei -- May 17
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
Grilled chicken with cheese and tomato sauce, an entree priced at 500 yen ($3.87), is no longer available because of supply challenges due to a labor shortage in Thailand -- the source of the main ingredient. A 300 yen appetizer featuring salami from Milano was also taken off the menu at all locations after Japan suspended imports of pork and cured meats from Italy following an outbreak of African swine fever.
Saizeriya, which took these steps in April, is also expected to discontinue prosciutto from Parma when its stock runs out.
外食チェーン大手の「サイゼリヤ」が4月から全店で一部肉類のメニューの販売を終了していることがわかりました。新型コロナウイルスの影響などで材料の調達が難しくなったことが原因です。 サイゼリヤによりますと、4月の中旬から提供を終えたのは、タイ産鶏肉を使う「柔らかチキンのチーズ焼き」（500円）です。 タイの新型コロナの流行に伴い工場などでの人手不足により材料の供給が困難になったことが原因だということです。 ほかにも5月1日から「熟成ミラノサラミ」（300円）の提供を終了しています。 - TBS NEWS
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
How 'transitory' is Japanese inflation?
For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.
Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.
The history of Zen, from its roots in Buddhism to how the ancient religion became a capitalist darling
The term “Zen” has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from “zen grey” paint to beauty products.
Classic Japanese audio brand Onkyo files for bankruptcy
Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).
Nintendo heirs eye Kyoto revitalization project around HQ-turned-hotel
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Why Japanese workers remain dissatisfied with their jobs
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
The end of 100-yen sushi
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
GemTRX - How A Technology Company Perfected Cloud Mining
TRON is a prominent cryptocurrency project in the current digital ecosystem.
