Suntory hikes soft drink prices in Japan's latest taste of inflation
The Tokyo-based company said on Monday it will raise the recommended retail price for 165 of its most popular bottled beverages, including its Tennensui natural water, Craft Boss coffees and Suntory oolong tea, by 20 yen (15 cents) on shipments starting Oct. 1. This translates to a 6% to 20% hike depending on the product.
The move is the latest price hike shoppers in Japan will see for food and drink, as a mix of commodity gains, supply chain troubles and a weak yen hit home for a country long accustomed to deflation.
"Costs are surging across the board, so every company out there wants to raise prices as quickly as possible across different product sizes and sales channels," said an analyst at Tokyo-based market research company Inryou Souken. "Other companies are sure to follow in Suntory's footsteps."
Suntory holds the largest market share in Japan for beverages sold through retail stores. Increased prices will apply to beverages sold through retailers, vending machines and various other sales channels.
CBS Sunday Morning - May 17
In Japan, grass-and-straw tatami mats – once a privilege reserved for the elite – have been a key feature of home design since the Middle Ages, crafted by gifted artisans. But now, with cheap knockoffs and changing lifestyles, the industry is at a crossroads.
Nikkei - May 17
Suntory Beverage and Food, one of Japan's top sellers of soft drinks, will serve up its most wide-ranging price hike yet in a move expected to push rivals to follow suit in an industry squeezed by higher costs.
Nikkei - May 17
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
Nikkei - May 16
For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.
Business Times - May 16
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.
South China Morning Post - May 15
The term “Zen” has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from “zen grey” paint to beauty products.
Nikkei - May 14
Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).
Nikkei - May 13
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.