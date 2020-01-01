Honda set for F1 return at Japanese Grand Prix

The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.

Honda retreated from F1 as Red Bull's works engine supplier at the end of last season.

However, the company still works in the background in partnership with Red Bull Powertrains which has taken over part of Honda's engine programme and now supplies both Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Formula 1 last raced at Suzuka - which is owned by Honda - back in 2019 as the events scheduled in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to Covid.

Honda will therefore leverage on the sport's return to the country of the rising sun, which still enjoys a massive fan base, by putting its name at the top of the Japanese Grand Prix bill. ...continue reading