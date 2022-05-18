Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas

NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.

The easing is expected to come next month with raising of the cap on the number of people entering the country from the current 10,000 per day to 20,000.

A government source says countries and regions will be divided into three groups, depending on positive rates of coronavirus tests carried out upon arrival.

Visitors from the lowest-rate group will be exempt from virus testing and self-isolation, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

People from the medium-rate group will also be exempted from tests and self-isolation if they have been vaccinated three times.

The government intends to maintain the measures for visitors from the highest-rate group.