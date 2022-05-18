Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.

The annual tradition was started by his grandfather, Emperor Showa, to promote rice farming.

Wearing a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and black rubber boots, the Emperor entered the 240-square-meter paddy field on Wednesday afternoon.

The Emperor planted 20 seedlings, which grew from seeds he sowed last month. The seedlings are now about 15 centimeters tall.

Rice will be harvested in autumn and offered to deities in Shinto rituals at the palace, including the Niiname-sai harvest festival in November.

天皇陛下は、皇居の水田で毎年恒例の田植えをされました。 陛下は長靴姿で水田に入り、先月にまいた種もみから20センチほどに育ったうるち米のニホンマサリと、もち米のマンゲツモチの苗、合わせて20株を1株ずつ丁寧に植えられました。皇居の稲作は昭和天皇から代々引き継がれたもので、陛下が携わられるのは4回目です。