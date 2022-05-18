Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field
天皇陛下 皇居の水田で毎年恒例の田植え
NHK -- May 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.
The annual tradition was started by his grandfather, Emperor Showa, to promote rice farming.
Wearing a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and black rubber boots, the Emperor entered the 240-square-meter paddy field on Wednesday afternoon.
The Emperor planted 20 seedlings, which grew from seeds he sowed last month. The seedlings are now about 15 centimeters tall.
Rice will be harvested in autumn and offered to deities in Shinto rituals at the palace, including the Niiname-sai harvest festival in November.
天皇陛下は、皇居の水田で毎年恒例の田植えをされました。 陛下は長靴姿で水田に入り、先月にまいた種もみから20センチほどに育ったうるち米のニホンマサリと、もち米のマンゲツモチの苗、合わせて20株を1株ずつ丁寧に植えられました。皇居の稲作は昭和天皇から代々引き継がれたもので、陛下が携わられるのは4回目です。
Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road
NewsOnJapan - May 18
RYUGASAKI, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - A dashcam recorder has captured vision of a collision where a car suddenly appears on the wrong side of the road in Ryugasaki City, Ibaraki Prefecture on May 13.
Man arrested for stabbing to death mother-in-law in Tokyo
NewsOnJapan - May 18
TOKYO, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - An elderly woman was fatally stabbed by her son-in-law with a kitchen knife on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.
Video captures car crashing into hospital waiting room
NewsOnJapan - May 17
NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.
Yoga instructor assaulted by man with stun gun
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.
Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
Why Japanese boys hate some girls' necks
Ask Japanese - May 17
Japan's addiction to hair removal salons is becoming stronger these days. Hair removal in Japan costs several hundred dollars but still girls go there regularly. Why?
Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
US set to remove Aum Shinrikyo from foreign terrorism blacklist
13newsnow.com - May 16
The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Japan Parade in New York
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Police: Bone's mitochondrial DNA type matches that of missing girl's mother
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
