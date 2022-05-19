Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him

Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.

Yamaguchi prefectural police arrested Taguchi Sho on suspicion of computer fraud late on Wednesday.

Abu Town officials last month accidentally had the money wired to his bank account. The money was a state cash allowance for families facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The town was supposed to pay about 780 dollars to each of 463 households.

Taguchi's lawyer on Tuesday disclosed that his client spent all the money at an online casino.

The police say the suspect has admitted to the charge.