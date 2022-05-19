Japan to extend another 300 million dollars in loans to Ukraine
NHK -- May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.
The government has been supporting Ukraine and its surrounding nations with humanitarian and financial assistance. It has been discussing specific means to offer Ukraine more support.
Earlier this week, Japan signed a 300-million-dollar loan agreement with Ukraine. With the latest decision, Japan is extending a total of 600 million dollars in loans to the country.
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to brief Japan's decision at his summit meeting with US President Joe Biden next Monday.
Kishida is also eager to confirm with Biden the Group of Seven nations' readiness to show unity and continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, and to apply more pressure on Russia through more sanctions.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Japan notches trade deficit as imports surge on energy costs
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.
The endurance of Japan's simple street snack
BBC - May 19
Eaten right off the coals, yaki-imo (roasted sweet potatoes) are a beloved centuries-old food, whether they're served by old-fashioned street vendors or modern "imo" girls and boys.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
NHK - May 19
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
The Supreme - May 19
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
Nuclear regulator approves Fukushima Daiichi's treated water release plan
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field
NHK - May 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.
Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas
NHK - May 18
NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.
Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road
NewsOnJapan - May 18
RYUGASAKI, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - A dashcam recorder has captured vision of a collision where a car suddenly appears on the wrong side of the road in Ryugasaki City, Ibaraki Prefecture on May 13.
Toyota and Nissan models are only compatible with low-output chargers
Nikkei - May 18
Hyundai Motor's latest electric vehicle that hit the Japanese market this month can travel 220 km on a five-minute charge, a far cry from the lengthy charging Japanese EVs require using low-output chargers.
Japan's Jan.-Mar. GDP contracts annualized 1.0 percent
NHK - May 18
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.0 percent in real terms from January to March, compared to the previous quarter.
Japanese man to repay US$360,000 'bit by bit' after subsidy mix-up
The Star - May 18
A Japanese man who blew a US$360,000 Covid-19 handout at online casinos after receiving the cash in error will pay authorities back "bit by bit", reports said Wednesday
