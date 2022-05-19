Japan to extend another 300 million dollars in loans to Ukraine

The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.

The government has been supporting Ukraine and its surrounding nations with humanitarian and financial assistance. It has been discussing specific means to offer Ukraine more support.

Earlier this week, Japan signed a 300-million-dollar loan agreement with Ukraine. With the latest decision, Japan is extending a total of 600 million dollars in loans to the country.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to brief Japan's decision at his summit meeting with US President Joe Biden next Monday.

Kishida is also eager to confirm with Biden the Group of Seven nations' readiness to show unity and continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, and to apply more pressure on Russia through more sanctions.