I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.

They have margarita pizza it's 2 000 yen for three whole pizzas.

This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine

akidearest - May 19

I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.

Seafood Izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant!

SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - May 19

The izakaya introduced in this video is Sugidama, an izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.

Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas

NHK - May 18

NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.

Singapore, Thailand, U.S., Australia included in trial letting in small groups ahead of easing in June

Nikkei - May 17

The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.

Eating Traditional Buddhist Food and Staying Overnight in a Japanese Temple

Japan by Food - May 17

Out of the bustling city and into the wilderness of Wakayama Prefecture, Shizuka experiences a day in the life of a Japanese Buddhist monk.

Across Japan by Bullet Train | Two-Day Shinkansen Travel

Solo Travel Japan - May 17

I traveled across Japan by bullet train from Hokkaido to Kagoshima in two days.

Inside Tokyo's Insane $36,000 Private Hotel Room

Abroad in Japan - May 16

Tokyo's luxurious accommodation knows no limits. This time we go inside a private members club with a $39,000 fee, where members are rewarded with the ultimate luxury escape.

Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers

Nikkei - May 12

The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.

Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it

cnbc.com - May 11

As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent's most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.

Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000

NHK - May 11

Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.

Riding on Japan’s Cheapest Overnight Train | Sunrise Express

Solo Solo Travel - May 10

Today, we are riding the extended Sunrise Seto Express from Tokyo to Kotohira.

Holiday destinations that will enrich your life

newsonjapan.com - May 10

When was the last time you had a life-changing experience? You've spent the last years of your life stuck at home, urging to get out and travel, but were unable to because of the pandemic.

First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka

Solo Travel Japan - May 09

The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.

Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end

theguardian.com - May 08

National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?

Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex

Kyodo - May 08

The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.