Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido

SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.

A man driving the car said the woman jumped out of the vehicle after they had an argument while driving on National Highway No. 36 in Shiraoi-cho, Hokkaido. The woman in her 30s or 40s was taken to the hospital unconscious, but was later confirmed dead.