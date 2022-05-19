Gov't panel advises no masks required when not chatting outside

Japanese experts on coronavirus infections are offering new advice on face masks. They say there may be more situations where people do not need to wear them.

Health ministry experts say people don't necessarily need to wear masks outdoors as long as they and people around them are not talking much. They say that applies even when people can't social-distance.

They say people should keep wearing masks when they're talking outdoors or riding public transportation.

The experts also gave their views on masks for small children. They say it's time to revive a policy of not expecting preschoolers aged two or older to wear them.

They say there's concern wearing masks could impact children's development and increase the risk of heat stroke.