Gov't panel advises no masks required when not chatting outside
NHK -- May 19
Japanese experts on coronavirus infections are offering new advice on face masks. They say there may be more situations where people do not need to wear them.
Health ministry experts say people don't necessarily need to wear masks outdoors as long as they and people around them are not talking much. They say that applies even when people can't social-distance.
They say people should keep wearing masks when they're talking outdoors or riding public transportation.
The experts also gave their views on masks for small children. They say it's time to revive a policy of not expecting preschoolers aged two or older to wear them.
They say there's concern wearing masks could impact children's development and increase the risk of heat stroke. ...continue reading
Gov't panel advises no masks required when not chatting outside
NHK - May 19
Japanese experts on coronavirus infections are offering new advice on face masks. They say there may be more situations where people do not need to wear them.
NHK - May 19
Japanese experts on coronavirus infections are offering new advice on face masks. They say there may be more situations where people do not need to wear them.
Tokugawa Japan wasn't nearly as isolated as history books teach
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Being The Only Black Girl at a Japanese Elementary School (Black in Japan)
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
How to become fluent in Japanese? - Interview with Steve Kaufmann
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Listening in Japanese/ Learn Kanji while walking around Kyoto
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Fried Shrimp with Spicy Sauce | EBI chilli | Japanese food recipe
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
In Japan, school ‘intruder’ drills are full-contact and unpredictable
atlasobscura.com - May 14
“A MAN WITH A KNIFE will come to the school today.” It’s not exactly the greeting one expects upon showing up to work. But this is what the vice-principal said on my arrival at the junior high school where I taught in rural Gunma Prefecture, Japan.
atlasobscura.com - May 14
“A MAN WITH A KNIFE will come to the school today.” It’s not exactly the greeting one expects upon showing up to work. But this is what the vice-principal said on my arrival at the junior high school where I taught in rural Gunma Prefecture, Japan.
Japan granted refugee status to 74 people last year, highest on record
NHK - May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
NHK - May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
All Romantic Expressions You Need in Japanese!
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - May 11
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - May 11
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Government eyes expanding education subsidies to Japan’s middle class
Japan Times - May 11
Japan will make higher education more accessible to middle-class science and technology students by expanding government subsidies for low-income students, a government panel proposed on Tuesday.
Japan Times - May 11
Japan will make higher education more accessible to middle-class science and technology students by expanding government subsidies for low-income students, a government panel proposed on Tuesday.
Experts call for measures to address teacher shortages across Japan
NHK - May 09
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
NHK - May 09
Japanese education experts have urged central and local governments to take urgent steps to address the chronic shortages of teachers.
In Japan, pressure builds on COVID-19 loan borrowers as repayments loom
Japan Times - May 09
A single mother in her 40s with two children has been walking a financial tightrope since she lost her job at a restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan Times - May 09
A single mother in her 40s with two children has been walking a financial tightrope since she lost her job at a restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cursed Japanese / 気持ちい悪い日本語
Dogen - May 09
Ċ????ɌₛⒺ???? Japanese / キモい日本語 / ぞっとする日本語 / Scary Japanese
Dogen - May 09
Ċ????ɌₛⒺ???? Japanese / キモい日本語 / ぞっとする日本語 / Scary Japanese
Why does Japan have so few children?
BBC News - May 08
Japan's number of children has been reported to be at its lowest since 1950.
BBC News - May 08
Japan's number of children has been reported to be at its lowest since 1950.