13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination

A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.

Juntendo University in Tokyo set stricter requirements for female students because it said women had better communication skills than men and had an advantage in interviews.

The judge ruled the requirements were discriminatory, local media report.

It is believed to be the first ruling of its kind in Japan.

It comes after a government investigation was launched in 2018 after another institution, Tokyo Medical University, was found to have tampered with the scores of female applicants from as early as 2006.

The investigation found that a number of Japanese medical schools had manipulated admissions, in part to exclude female students. ...continue reading