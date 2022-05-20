Japan to offer 4th coronavirus vaccine shots from May 25

The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.

Cabinet members decided the details of the plan on Friday.

Health officials say they will offer either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, free of charge. The vaccinations should be given at least five months after the third shot.

They say people aged 18 or older with underlying conditions and those with a high risk of developing serious symptoms will also be eligible.