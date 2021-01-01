The climate crisis is making Japan's cherry blossoms bloom earlier
Researchers from the Met Office in the United Kingdom and Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan say the climate crisis and urban warming have pushed forward the "peak bloom" flowering period by 11 days.
In 2021, cherry blossoms in the historic central city of Kyoto peaked on March 26 — the earliest full flowering date in 1,200 years. This year, the cherry blossoms burst into color on April 1.
The scientists, who published their findings in the journal Environmental Research Letters on May 20, said that extreme early flowering of the cherry blossoms is now more common.
The trend of earlier peak blooms coincides with rising temperatures. Average March temperatures in Kyoto city center have increased by several degrees since pre-industrial times, under the influence of both climate change and urban warming, the scientists observed.
Part of the reason is increased urbanization. Cities tend to be warmer than surrounding rural areas because buildings and roads absorb the sun's heat more than natural landscapes — a phenomena known as the heat island effect.
But scientists say a bigger reason is the climate crisis, in which the burning of fossil fuels has caused rising temperatures across the region and the world. ...continue reading
Wahoo Newspaper - May 21
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
AsiaNews - May 20
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
ONLY in JAPAN - May 17
Japan’s tallest - yet unnamed - building will be completed in 2023 in the Azabudai area of Tokyo.
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
ANI News - May 14
Japan's Yaskawa company has developed an industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the color and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.
NHK - May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
Japan Timesj - May 08
Around 10% of people admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus symptoms continued to suffer from aftereffects a year after they were discharged, a recent survey compiled by a health ministry research group showed.
Japan Times - May 07
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Factsopedia - May 05
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.