Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train

The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.

On Japan's bullet trains, dogs usually have to travel in a carrier, but on Saturday they could stretch their paws and enjoy the scenery on a special pet-friendly express.

At Ueno station in Tokyo, 21 furry passengers boarded the sleek shinkansen train for a one-hour ride to the resort town of Karuizawa with their owners.

A whole carriage was dedicated to the pooches on Saturday's tour, a pilot project organised by railway company JR East and its subsidiary JR East Start Up. ...continue reading