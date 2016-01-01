Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea
rfi.fr -- May 22
A Japanese film-maker is shaking Cannes film audiences to the core with a dystopian vision of her country in which old people agree to be euthanised to solve the challenge of a rapidly ageing population.
"Plan 75" by Japanese director and writer Chie Hayakawa is based on a very real problem.
Japan is the most rapidly-ageing industrial society, a trend that is causing huge economic and political problems as a dwindling number of younger people must support a growing army of the old.
Close to 30 percent of Japan's population is over 65, the majority women, and that rate is expected to continue rising in coming decades.
In the movie, anybody over 75 is encouraged to sign up for a deal with the government by which they receive a sum of money in return for agreeing to be euthanised. A collective funeral is thrown in for free.
M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
Bless thee Lamborghini
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
Study: Omicron less likely to cause aftereffects
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
mirror.co.uk - May 22
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
mirror.co.uk - May 22
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
Kill Japan's elderly? Cannes film probes chilling idea
rfi.fr - May 22
A Japanese film-maker is shaking Cannes film audiences to the core with a dystopian vision of her country in which old people agree to be euthanised to solve the challenge of a rapidly ageing population.
rfi.fr - May 22
A Japanese film-maker is shaking Cannes film audiences to the core with a dystopian vision of her country in which old people agree to be euthanised to solve the challenge of a rapidly ageing population.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Abortion In Japan: A History
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
Japan protests China development of ocean gas field
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
NHK - May 21
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
NHK - May 21
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Why only 1% of Japan's soy sauce is made this way
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
Naomi Koshi Is elevating women in Japan's corporate world
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
Kyoto, Japan's beautiful old imperial capital, is going broke fast
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.